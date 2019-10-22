Friends managed to interevene and push the man outside before calling police

Dubai: Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced an Arab tourist to three months in jail for storming into a hotel apartment to sexually abuse a woman.

The 21-year-old Saudi defendant has been accused of chasing a female Saudi victim from the supermarket to her apartment building in Al Barsha in August this year, following which he entered her apartment and abused her.

“I was with my friend returning to my apartment when the defendant entered after us,” said the 23-year-old victim. “He started preparing coffee and asking us questions like he was in his own home,” she added.

When she asked him to leave the apartment, he refused and sat in the corridor.

He then tried to hug and kiss the victim while she pushed him away. Subsequently, her Swedish friend intervened and pushed him out of the flat.

“He insisted on staying inside so I helped her send him out,” said the friend.

The two women and a third friend from Turkey managed to close the door and remain inside. The defendant returned after an hour to gain entry again.

The women then called Dubai Police who came and arrested the defendant.

During questioning, the accused admitted he was drunk when he saw three women near his hotel and followed them.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with sexual abuse, trespassing and drinking alcohol without a licence.