Ajman: A gang involving three people was arrested in Ajman for duping residents of their cash after illegally obtaining their bank details, Ajman Police revealed. The fraudsters, including two men and a woman, are all of Asian origin.
Police said the gang used to trap their victims through phone scams and withdraw money from their bank accounts. The gang embezzled Dh2.8 million from the bank accounts of several people.
Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Ajman Police, stated that a complaint was received from an Asian woman who said she had been defrauded of her bank balance after someone contacted her over the phone and asked her to update her bank information. Once she provided him with her bank details, he withdrew an amount of Dh10,000 from her account.
Following the complaint, officers from Ajman Police launched an investigation and arrested the accused after raiding an apartment in one of the residential towers in the Al Nuaimiya area of Ajman.
During the raid, police seized 21 mobile phones, tablets and laptops, in addition to bank cards, cash and gold jewellery that were purchased with the embezzled money.
Upon interrogation by the investigating officers, the gang members admitted that they had cheated people through phone scams and other fraud amounting to Dh2.8 million.
The arrested gang members have been referred to public prosecution for further action.