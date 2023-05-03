Fujairah: The Fujairah Court of First Instance has fined a man and two women in connection with a dog attack on a mother and her two children, aged six and 11, on Fujairah Beach last year.
A fine of Dh10,000 was levied for owning the dog without a licence, while the two women were fined an additional Dh10,000 each for endangering lives. The court found them negligent in controling the dog in a public place.
The details of the incident go back to last December, when a government hospital reported to the Fujairah Police that a woman and her two children had been attacked by a dog, which caused them injuries in separate parts of their bodies, and the police were able to identify the girls who were walking with the dog that caused injuries to the trio. They were referred to Public Prosecution.
Public Prosecution charged all the defendants with the charge of possessing an animal (a dog) without obtaining a licence from the competent authority, while the second and third defendants were charged with causing injury to the victims through their negligence, lack of precaution and carelessness by leaving the dog without a leash while they were walking.
The trio have appealed the verdict and the final ruling will be issued on May 10.
Meanwhile, they have filed a case against the mother accusing her of defamation and posted a video on social media. The mother was summoned by police and her phones confiscated by authorities to investigate the incident.
The mother told authorities that she did not film the video and people who witnessed the incident took footage and posted on social media.