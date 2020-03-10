Representational image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A man, who was accused of attempting to rape a woman with the help of two friends inside an office, has been found not guilty by the Dubai Court of First Instance.

The 22-year-old Moroccan woman testified that she knew a 35-year-old Pakistani on WhatsApp and they decided to meet in October 2019 for dinner at Al Muraqabbat.

“The man took me to his workplace in the area for a quick visit. In the office, he introduced me to two of his friends. He then went to bring some food and I stayed back with one of the friends. He attacked me when I rejected his request to have an affair,” the victim said in records.

The 43-year-old businessman allegedly took her to another office where she claimed he raped her.

The victim said she fell conscious but the third defendant came and woke her up and booked a taxi for her to return home.

“The man whom I knew on WhatsApp was the one who planned the attack by the second defendant. The third defendant who was in the office locked the door while the attack took place,” she claimed.