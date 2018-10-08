Dubai: A supervisor has been jailed for three months for groping his female co-worker and touching her indecently.

The Nepalese woman was working with her 28-year-old Indian supervisor in moving furniture from one room to another in a flat in Bur Dubai in July.

The packaging company where the Nepalese and her supervisor worked was hired to transport the furniture of a client from one room to another when the groping incident happened.

The victim rushed out from the first room when the Indian defendant touched her hands for the first time before he followed her to the second room and groped her.

On Monday, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the Indian defendant of groping the victim and jailed him for three months.

Presiding judge Habib Awad said the accused, who pleaded not guilty, will be deported after serving his jail term.

“I did not intend to touch her, it happened by mistake,” the accused argued in court.

The Nepalese woman testified that she was moving furniture with her boss when he grabbed her hand.

“I felt angry and pulled my hand away quickly. Then I moved to the other room to work alone. He followed me there and took me by surprise when he hugged me from behind. He groped my top and touched me indecently. I left the flat and complained to the police,” she said.

A police sergeant said the defendant admitted during questioning that he pulled the woman towards him and hugged her.

Monday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.