Dubai: Four employees in a metal works firm appeared in court on Sunday after they were accused of stealing around Dh3.2 million from their company by forging purchase orders.

The defendants, three Egyptians — an engineer, 39, a finance manager, 41, an interior designer 42 — and a Jordanian development manager, 31, allegedly faked purchase orders between 2016 and 2018, which they used to illegally obtain the money from the company.

A Tunisian woman who is at large has been accused of abetting the four defendants.

According to Dubai Court of First Instance, the Egyptian managing partner of the company said that on April 2018, the accountancy department was informed the management about irregularities in financial records.

The department noticed that an order signed by one of the defendants was of a huge amount of large-size glass that was supposed to have been delivered to a construction site.

“The items did not exist in the site. I confronted one of the defendants who became tense, he said he didn’t get any personal gain from it but that he was aware of it,” the Egyptian managing partner said in records.

He said that he started investigating the issue and discovered that none of the items on the orders signed by the defendants was actually bought or delivered.

Prosecution said the defendants had allegedly carried out their scheme with the help of a company that was set up two months before they forged the orders and stole the money.

Records revealed that the company exists on paper and had a bank account to which all the stolen money was deposited and later by the Tunisian defendant who is married to the Jordanian defendant.

The four men were charged with theft, forgery of unofficial documents, and with using these forgeries.