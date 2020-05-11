Three drivers were tracked back to a storage facility in workers’ accommodation

Dubai: Six people have been arrested in Dubai for storing 3.5 tonnes of goods with intent to sell in illegal street markets, an official said on Monday.

Brigadier Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Jebel Ali Police station, said they received a tip-off about three vehicles loaded with goods, ranging from gifts to food, clothes and tobacco products, which the culprits intended to sell.

“We arrested six Asian people who were behind the goods and confiscated the products before selling it in cooperation with Dubai Municipality,” said Al Suwaidi in a statement.

Goods ranged from gifts to food, clothes and tobacco products, which the culprits intended to sell. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Police arrested three drivers before they sold the products to vendors.

The three drivers guided police to the storage area which was two rooms inside a workers’ accommodation of a contracting company.

Three drivers were stopped and tracked back to a workers' accommodation Image Credit: Supplied

“We arrested three other people who were trying to transfer the goods to another place,” added Al Suwaidi.

The gang member admitted to storing the products illegally to sell in illegal street markets through street vendors.