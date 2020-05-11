Dubai: Six people have been arrested in Dubai for storing 3.5 tonnes of goods with intent to sell in illegal street markets, an official said on Monday.
Brigadier Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Jebel Ali Police station, said they received a tip-off about three vehicles loaded with goods, ranging from gifts to food, clothes and tobacco products, which the culprits intended to sell.
“We arrested six Asian people who were behind the goods and confiscated the products before selling it in cooperation with Dubai Municipality,” said Al Suwaidi in a statement.
Dubai Police arrested three drivers before they sold the products to vendors.
The three drivers guided police to the storage area which was two rooms inside a workers’ accommodation of a contracting company.
“We arrested three other people who were trying to transfer the goods to another place,” added Al Suwaidi.
The gang member admitted to storing the products illegally to sell in illegal street markets through street vendors.
Al Suwaidi warned the public against buying from street vendors.