Method was used for the first time in the region

Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: Dubai Police used a silicon-based casting material technique to identify the killer in a murder case, an official said on Wednesday.

He said the police had arrested a group of suspects who attacked a victim using knives and sharp tools, but couldn’t identify who committed the deadly stabbing that caused the death of the victim.

Forensic experts at the Forensic and Criminology Science Department at Dubai Police were able to identify the killer by applying the silicon technique on the victim’s body.

“The victim was attacked by a group of men. He suffered injuries inflicted on him with knives and tools. The investigation team asked us to help them in identifying the main stab injury which caused the death,” Dr Khalid Al Breki, Forensic Consultant, said.

The experts applied silicon and were able to capture the surface features of the injury in the bone. Through the process, they were able to mimic the blade used in the attack and identify the killer’s fingerprints on different knives.

“Using this technology was a challenge as it was being used for the first time in the region.”

The technique was used as evidence before referring the suspect to Dubai Public Prosecution.

Major General Ebrahim Khalil Al Mansouri, Assistant to the Dubai Police Commander-in-chief for Criminal Investigations Affairs, stressed the force’s keenness on seeking excellence and innovation in various fields of policing, including forensics and criminology.

“Using silicon helped identify the man behind the deadly stabbing in the group fight,” Maj-Gen Al Mansouri said.