Sharjah: Sharjah Police is investigating the circumstances under which an Arab woman on Wendesday night jumped from the balcony of the second floor of a building after she was caught stealing a headphone and smart watch, worth Dh20, from a discount gift market.
The incident occurred in Al Nahda while she tried to hide the stolen items and check out of the shop.
A spokesperson of the market told Gulf News the woman was caught with the items at the exit when the alarm went off. The supervisor led her to the office management, following which the Sharjah Police was contacted to inform them of the theft .
The woman then ran out of the second-floor room to the balcony and jumped down on garbage bins below.
A police patrol and an ambulance rushed to the scene.
Surveillance footage revealed that the woman had taken the items intentionally and hidden them.
The woman, who sustained fractures, was taken to the hospital.
She is under police custody.