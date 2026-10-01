Despite her concerns, Al Raisi said the husband had several positive qualities. She described him as kind and generous, patient, peaceful and quiet, and said he did not hurt or humiliate his wife.

Speaking on Sharjah TV’s Qadiya Lil Hiwar, which means in English "An issue for discussion",), Al Raisi said the woman approached the family guidance service complaining that her husband preferred staying at home and did not want to accompany her on trips or recreational outings.

While admitting that differences in lifestyle and attitudes towards recreation can cause frustration between spouses, Al Raisi said such differences do not necessarily have to lead to the breakdown of a marriage.

If her husband did not want to go out, she could enjoy recreational activities with her children or spend time with her parents, brothers or sisters, she suggested.

She said couples may need to recognise that differences in personality and lifestyle are a natural part of married life and learn to live with them without allowing manageable disagreements to threaten family stability.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.