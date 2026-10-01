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Sharjah wife seeks divorce as husband prefers staying at home

She wanted outings and travel, but her husband preferred a quiet life at home

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah wife sought divorce after husband refused outings and travel
Sharjah wife sought divorce after husband refused outings and travel

Sharjah: A Sharjah woman sought divorce after becoming frustrated by her husband's reluctance to leave the house for outings, recreation or travel, according to a case shared by Dr Radhia Hassan Al Raisi, Director of the Family Guidance Department at Sharjah Courts.

Speaking on Sharjah TV’s Qadiya Lil Hiwar, which means in English "An issue for discussion",), Al Raisi said the woman approached the family guidance service complaining that her husband preferred staying at home and did not want to accompany her on trips or recreational outings.

Despite her concerns, Al Raisi said the husband had several positive qualities. She described him as kind and generous, patient, peaceful and quiet, and said he did not hurt or humiliate his wife.

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His main difference, she said, was his preference for spending his time at home rather than going out.

Look at the bigger picture

Al Raisi advised the woman not to allow this difference to overshadow the positive aspects of her marriage.

If her husband did not want to go out, she could enjoy recreational activities with her children or spend time with her parents, brothers or sisters, she suggested.

While admitting that differences in lifestyle and attitudes towards recreation can cause frustration between spouses, Al Raisi said such differences do not necessarily have to lead to the breakdown of a marriage.

She cautioned against turning every disagreement into a legal or family dispute, particularly when there are no deeper problems affecting the relationship.

A stable relationship

According to Al Raisi, the marriage in the case she described was otherwise stable and secure, with no serious or complicated issues.

She said couples may need to recognise that differences in personality and lifestyle are a natural part of married life and learn to live with them without allowing manageable disagreements to threaten family stability.

Al Raisi used the case to emphasise the importance of perspective, understanding and compromise in marriage.

Rather than focusing entirely on what a spouse does not provide, she encouraged couples to recognise the qualities that strengthen their relationship and the wider family.

The case was presented as an example from Al Raisi's experience in family guidance.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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SharjahUAE Personal Status LawUAE divorceSharjah Police

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