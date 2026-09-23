GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

UAE startup race moves beyond ‘raise quicker, grow faster’, Sheraa says

Sheraa says the focus is shifting from fast fundraising to stronger, lasting businesses

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Sheraa startup programme focuses on fie-tuning Sharjah's credentials as a place to do business.
The Sheraa startup programme focuses on fie-tuning Sharjah's credentials as a place to do business.
Gulf News Archive

Sharjah: In the UAE, startup founders are being pushed to look beyond fast fundraising and rapid growth, with more attention now on whether customers return, whether the numbers add up and whether the business can last.

“Startups used to be all about speed. Raise quicker, grow faster. That was the measure of success. Now it’s deeper than that. We’ve matured as an ecosystem,” said Tayeb Hassan, Community Growth Manager at Sheraa and co-founder of Nafsi Health.

Founders are now asking tougher questions about why customers return, how their economics work and what values sit behind their businesses, Hassan said, describing the shift as part of a wider maturation of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Sharjah and across the UAE.

That change is also reshaping the type of support entrepreneurs need.

Too much information, too little clarity

Access to information is no longer the constraint it once was. AI tools have made it possible for entrepreneurs to learn new skills and find answers almost immediately, but Hassan said the volume of information available is creating another problem.

Founders increasingly need help deciding what deserves their attention at a particular stage of the business.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

“What is the most important thing I can do for my startup right now? What is the most relevant, highest-leverage task I can do to set myself up for success?” he said.

Sheraa’s role, Hassan said, is increasingly centred on helping founders answer that question while connecting them with people and opportunities that can move their businesses forward.

He described access as one of Sharjah’s biggest advantages for entrepreneurs, given the proximity of universities, investors, corporates and other founders within the emirate.

“Entrepreneurship is usually an isolating journey. Founders get lonely,” Hassan said. “The biggest thing that Sharjah offers founders is access.”

Connecting founders with investors and customers

Sheraa runs initiatives aimed at entrepreneurs at different stages of their businesses.

Its year-round membership programme provides investor and commercial introductions alongside networking and other forms of support tailored to where a founder is in their journey.

The Access Sharjah Challenge connects startups with procurement opportunities at larger organisations, giving young businesses another route to potential customers and commercial contracts.

Hassan described Sheraa as the “glue” connecting investors, universities, corporates and founders who may otherwise rarely find themselves in the same room.

“Sheraa’s role is to shorten that distance for founders, between founders and their next opportunity,” he said.

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival takes that approach to a larger scale by bringing founders, investors, speakers and established entrepreneurs together.

Sheraa’s membership also spans people who are only beginning to explore entrepreneurship through to founders who have operated companies for years, giving participants an opportunity to learn from businesses at different stages.

Support when businesses were hit by disruption

The ecosystem was tested during recent regional disruption, when some businesses saw revenues disappear while others faced products stuck at ports, storage charges and wider supply chain problems.

Hassan said many of the companies affected had otherwise been stable businesses that had done everything expected of them before conditions changed abruptly.

Sheraa responded through its Entrepreneurship Resilience Fund, bringing together monetary grants, marketing support and exposure opportunities intended to help affected businesses regain stability.

“We thought it was almost a duty for us to step up and provide them with the support they needed at that time, as quickly as we could,” Hassan said.

More than 22 partners became involved in the initiative.

The disruption also showed the role local businesses could play when international connectivity and supply chains were affected, with UAE-based founders and manufacturers stepping in to address gaps.

Where Sharjah sees growth

Manufacturing is among the sectors where Hassan sees further opportunity in Sharjah, alongside healthcare, agriculture and sustainability.

Technology and AI are also expected to play an increasingly important role across industries, with Hassan saying they should be embedded across sectors instead of treated purely as standalone areas.

Local manufacturing became particularly important during regional disruption, when businesses in Sharjah helped fill supply chain gaps.

Agriculture is another area Hassan highlighted, alongside sustainability, which he said has long been a focus for Sheraa.

Sharjah wants to shorten the distance to opportunity

Hassan said Sharjah’s proposition for founders ultimately comes back to access and community.

Entrepreneurs often make location decisions based on cost and other practical considerations, but he said the longer-term question is where a company can continue to build and scale.

“Community equals continuity, equals feedback, equals growth,” Hassan said.

The number is 1,000 entrepreneurs, but really it’s all about that feedback loop of founders taking and then giving once they’ve reached a state of maturity
UAE startup race moves beyond ‘raise quicker, grow faster’, Sheraa says
Tayeb Hassan Community Growth Manager at Sheraa and co-founder of Nafsi Health

The support can become particularly important when founders hit difficult periods and need guidance from people who have already faced similar decisions.

Sheraa is working towards a 2030 vision that includes supporting 1,000 entrepreneurs.

Hassan said the longer-term aim is to create businesses that grow within the ecosystem and later return as investors, mentors, or supporters of the next generation.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEEntrepreneurship

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Saudi Cabinet approved the National Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises Strategy on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia to create 500,000 under new SME strategy

2m read
The figures were reviewed during a meeting of the UAE Council for Entrepreneurship, chaired by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.

More than 900% growth: UAE SME licences hit new heights

3m read
Emirati engineer’s journey to nuclear energy leader

Emirati engineer’s journey to nuclear energy leader

2m read
Entrepreneurship teaches young people to take initiative. It teaches them that when they encounter a problem, they can investigate it; when they see an unmet need, they can respond to it; and when circumstances change, they can find another way forward.

Youth must help shape the future they inherit

3m read