Sharjah: In the UAE, startup founders are being pushed to look beyond fast fundraising and rapid growth, with more attention now on whether customers return, whether the numbers add up and whether the business can last.

Access to information is no longer the constraint it once was. AI tools have made it possible for entrepreneurs to learn new skills and find answers almost immediately, but Hassan said the volume of information available is creating another problem.

Founders are now asking tougher questions about why customers return, how their economics work and what values sit behind their businesses, Hassan said, describing the shift as part of a wider maturation of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Sharjah and across the UAE.

“What is the most important thing I can do for my startup right now? What is the most relevant, highest-leverage task I can do to set myself up for success?” he said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.