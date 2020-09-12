Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested 58 members of a drug trafficking gang, including the alleged ringleader, in a well-planned operation dubbed “7/7”, it was announced on Saturday.
According to Sharjah Police, 7/7 resulted in the arrest of 58 Asians and the seizure of 153kg of drugs and 69 litres of liquid crystal worth Dh63 million.
Lt Col Majid Al Asem, Director of the Department of Drug Enforcement, said that the department had received a tip-off about an organised gang, with its members present within as well as outside the UAE, who was involved in smuggling drugs into the country.
“Immediately, a special team was formed to track the gang’s members and bust them red-handed. The team managed to arrested one member who was coming to the UAE and upon investigation it was found ut that the gang was also using the sea route to smuggle drugs.” Al Asem said.
Based on the available information and after taking approvals for due legal producer, the team developed a plan and carefully set up an ambush to bust the gang. Police also identified the villa where the drugs used to be stored and liquid crystals used to be processed.
The team then raided the villa and busted 58 suspects red-handed with 153kg of drugs and 69 litres of liquid crystal worth Dh63 million in their possession. The team also closed seven bank accounts that were being used to deposit the illegal funds generated from the drug dealings, Al Asem added.