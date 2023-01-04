Sharjah: The Khalid Port Customs Centre of the Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority today announced it thwarted five attempts to smuggle 142.73 kg of drugs into the country during December 2022.
Customs officers and inspectors at Khalid Port have successfully foiled attempts to bring into the country 500,300 Captagon tablets, and two boxes of hashish, which were hidden inside truck refrigerators. There were other drugs in the seizures.
Salem Abdullah Al Zomor, director of Khalid Port Customs Centre, said Sharjah Customs makes every effort to foil smuggling attempts in order to protect the country, enhance social stability and promote the UAE’s position among the safest countries in the world.
Al Zomor praised customs inspectors for their vigilance and skills, which, along with their access to modern techniques and equipment, allowed them to successfully prevent smuggling attempts.