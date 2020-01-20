Decrease in crime is as a result of stricter policing and awareness campaigns

Ajman: The rate of serious crime in Ajman dropped 20 per cent last year compared to 2018, said police in the emirate on Monday.

Major General Shaikh Sultan Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ajman Police, said the decrease in crime rates is a result of stricter security measures being taken by police, and specific awareness programmes to achieve the Ministry of Interior’s goal of enhancing security and safety.

Al Nuaimi praised the role of police in combating and solving crime. These efforts have resulted in the arrest of criminals, he added.