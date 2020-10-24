Dubai: Dubai Police foiled an attempt to promote 33kg of crystal meth inside the country, police said on Saturday.
Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief at Dubai Police, said that three men were arrested for possessing and promoting the drugs inside the country based on the instruction from their ring leader, located in an Asian country. “Our officers in cooperation with Sharjah Police, arrested an international drug gang. The operation — called Step By Step — aims to foil drug lords’ activities inside the UAE,” Lt Gen Al Merri said in a statement.
Dubai Police recently received a tipoff about the shipment of a large amount of drugs being smuggling into the UAE. The stash was hid in a warehouse.
Brigadier Eid Mohammad Thani Hareb, Director of Anti-Narcotic Department at Dubai Police, said the warehouse and two suspects were monitored for days until their ringleader gave them instructions to transfer the drugs to another location. “The two men transferred 22kg of crystal meth to the industrial area in Sharjah. They were arrested in cooperation with Sharjah Police and admitted of possessing the drugs,” Brig Hareb said.
Third suspect
Dubai Police also received information, about a third suspect who was to collect the remainder of the drugs. After monitoring the warehouse, the suspect came and transferred 11kg of drugs to Sharjah. He too was arrested by Dubai Police. “Their leader divided the gang into two groups. The first two suspects were delivering the drugs to for Dh22,000 while the third suspect was supposed to deliver it to another person for Dh3,500.”
Dubai Police seized the entire consignment of drugs. The gang has been referred to Public Prosecution to complete the investigation.