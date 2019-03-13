Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Court of Appeal has sentenced a Roads and Transport Authority inspector who embezzled Dh224,508 through fake petrol receipts.

The Emirati parking supervisor, 41, was sentenced to six months in jail by the Dubai Court of First Instance. His term was reduced to three months by the Appeal Court. He was also fined to pay an amount equivalent to what he had embezzled from January 2013 to August 2015.

According to official records, the defendant was given a car and fuel cards covered by the RTA since he joined work in March 2010.

An Emirati auditor with RTA said: “The defendant’s duty was to inspect and supervise paid parking in the city. It is 80 per cent field work and he was given a car and fuel cards to use on his trips every day.”

But in August 2015, the authority discovered that the defendant was providing RTA with fake fuel receipts.

RTA conducted an internal investigation and the defendant was questioned in the presence of his direct manager.

“He confessed that he had an agreement with petrol station workers to use his fuel card to refill other cars. He said workers would use the inspector’s card, but take cash from car owners and hand it over to the defendant. He admitted paying the petrol station workers,” said the auditor.

The inspector signed a written confession and pleaded for mercy saying he was the only person looking after his family.

He told the court that he embezzled money to cover his father’s medical treatment.