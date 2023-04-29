Dubai: The minor accident reporting service within the Dubai Police Smart App saw a usage increase of 22 per cent last year compared to the year before. The service allows the public to report minor traffic accidents through simple steps in an easier and faster way, without the need to visit a police station, thereby saving time and effort.
Dubai Police stated that the service is available to everyone in Dubai for reporting minor traffic accidents without injuries. Users can access the service by visiting the main page of the Dubai Police App and clicking on the icon for reporting a traffic accident. They must then complete all required fields and take photos of the damaged vehicles involved in the accident. After submitting the report, the concerned authorities at Dubai Police will review the information and images, and send the accident report to the parties involved via email or SMS, eliminating the need to visit a police station.
The service has seen a significant increase in the number of beneficiaries using the Dubai Police Smart App annually, with varying percentages. Dubai Police is committed to transforming all its services for the public into advanced, easily accessible smart services through mobile phones, in line with the Dubai Smart Government’s direction and the strategy to promote public happiness and ensure safety and security around the clock.
Dubai Police urged the public to take advantage of this service, which saves time and effort, reduces traffic congestion, and avoids hindering the flow of traffic. They noted that a significant percentage of accidents are minor and emphasized the importance of moving vehicles to the side of the road, not stopping at the scene of the accident, and having one of the affected parties complete the transaction through the smart app.
Dubai Police strives to provide the best smart services for drivers on the roads, with the service available on Dubai Police Smart App for both Android and iOS systems.