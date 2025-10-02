RAK court orders private school to release students’ records amid tuition dispute

Father unable to pay fees says school blocked transfers, depriving 4 siblings of education
A civil court in Ras Al Khaimah has ordered a private school to hand over all identification papers and academic records for four siblings to their father, after the school withheld the documents due to unpaid tuition fees, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
The case centred on the father’s financial difficulties, which left him unable to pay tuition for the 2024–2025 academic year, despite his record of paying fees for the past 12 years. He told the court that the school refused to admit his children last year and blocked him from accessing the documents needed to transfer them to free or low-cost schools, depriving them of an entire academic year.
The father, who has three sons and a daughter, argued that the school’s stance inflicted severe psychological and educational harm on his children, jeopardising their academic future and family stability. With the new 2025–2026 school year has begun, he warned that the refusal placed his children at further risk of missing out on education.
After repeated attempts to resolve the matter directly with the school failed, the father appealed to the Court of Urgent Matters, which ruled in his favour. The court ordered the school to release all academic and administrative records so the children could be enrolled elsewhere.
