RAK court orders private school to release students’ records amid tuition dispute

Father unable to pay fees says school blocked transfers, depriving 4 siblings of education

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
A civil court in Ras Al Khaimah has ordered a private school to hand over all identification papers and academic records for four siblings to their father, after the school withheld the documents due to unpaid tuition fees, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.

The case centred on the father’s financial difficulties, which left him unable to pay tuition for the 2024–2025 academic year, despite his record of paying fees for the past 12 years. He told the court that the school refused to admit his children last year and blocked him from accessing the documents needed to transfer them to free or low-cost schools, depriving them of an entire academic year.

The father, who has three sons and a daughter, argued that the school’s stance inflicted severe psychological and educational harm on his children, jeopardising their academic future and family stability. With the new 2025–2026 school year has begun, he warned that the refusal placed his children at further risk of missing out on education.

After repeated attempts to resolve the matter directly with the school failed, the father appealed to the Court of Urgent Matters, which ruled in his favour. The court ordered the school to release all academic and administrative records so the children could be enrolled elsewhere.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Ras Al Khaimah

