Jordanian father cleared after slapping son at school over report card

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Father's slap deemed discipline, not violence, by court
Dubai: What began as a routine parent–teacher meeting ended in a courtroom case reminiscent of a family sitcom. A Jordanian father who allegedly slapped his teenage son at school while collecting his report card was initially sentenced to two months in jail and a fine, following a complaint reportedly made by his son, according to Emarat Al Youm.

Appeal cites discipline

The case took an unexpected turn when the father’s lawyer appealed the ruling, claiming the act was ill-timed parental discipline, not malicious intent.

The father stated he struck his son in a moment of frustration after the boy insulted him and caused a scene, insisting he was “teaching respect, not violence.”

Legal flaw overturns ruling

The lawyer also highlighted a crucial legal point: the complaint was actually filed by the mother, who, under Jordanian law, has no legal standing to file on behalf of a child under 15.

In a decision that likely brought relief (and perhaps awkward family dinners), the Amman Magistrate Court of Appeals overturned the original ruling, dismissing the charges and halting all legal proceedings.

The ruling closes another chapter in a protracted family dispute that has stretched for nearly a decade.

