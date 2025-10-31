Father who allegedly slapped teen son over report card was jailed two months, fined
Dubai: What began as a routine parent–teacher meeting ended in a courtroom case reminiscent of a family sitcom. A Jordanian father who allegedly slapped his teenage son at school while collecting his report card was initially sentenced to two months in jail and a fine, following a complaint reportedly made by his son, according to Emarat Al Youm.
The case took an unexpected turn when the father’s lawyer appealed the ruling, claiming the act was ill-timed parental discipline, not malicious intent.
The father stated he struck his son in a moment of frustration after the boy insulted him and caused a scene, insisting he was “teaching respect, not violence.”
The lawyer also highlighted a crucial legal point: the complaint was actually filed by the mother, who, under Jordanian law, has no legal standing to file on behalf of a child under 15.
In a decision that likely brought relief (and perhaps awkward family dinners), the Amman Magistrate Court of Appeals overturned the original ruling, dismissing the charges and halting all legal proceedings.
