UAE bank notes Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Public Prosecution has called on all members of the public to abide by laws and not to underestimate the national currency in any way whatsoever.

“The national currency carries the name and emblem of the UAE; hence the moral value is greater than its material value, and any behaviour that is deemed an insult to the currency is a crime punishable by the UAE law,” the Public Prosecution said.

Through a video clip published on its social media platforms, the Public Prosecution affirmed that whoever, publicly and intentionally mutilates, destroys or tears up currency, shall be punished by a fine, which shall be the greater of one thousand Dirham (Dh1,000) and 10 times the value of the currency mutilated, destroyed or torn, according to Article (141) of Federal Law No. (14) of 2018 Regarding the Central Bank and Organisation of Financial Institutions and Activities.

It urged all social media users to have a sense of responsibility before publishing materials and videos on their accounts.

“The UAE laws and legislations have criminalised all practices and acts that violate public morals or underestimate the emblem of the state along with its national currency. According to Article 176 (bis) of the Penal Code Federal, anyone who insults, mocks, harms the reputation, prestige or statute of the state, its flag, its emblem, its symbols or any of its institutions shall be punished with a minimum period of 10 years and a maximum of 25 years and a fine of no less than Dh500,000,” the Public Prosecution clarified.

It affirmed that publishing such these footages on information technology means or social media platforms is a crime citing article 29 of Federal Decree-Law No. (5) of 2012 on Combating Cybercrimes.

According to this article, whoever publishes information, news, statements or rumours on a website or any computer network or information technology means with intent to make sarcasm or damage the reputation, prestige or stature of the State or any of its institutions or its president, vice-president, any of the rulers of the Emirates, their crown princes, or the deputy rulers of the Emirates, the State flag, the national peace, its logo, national anthem or any of its symbols, shall be punished by temporary imprisonment and a fine not in excess of one million dirhams.

This comes after the UAE Public Prosecution has noticed some video clips on social media filming the national currency in abusive manner. Many reports about such videos were also received through ‘My Safe Society’ app.