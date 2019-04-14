The motorist who caused the accident has been taken to custody for questioning

Sharjah: A 22-year-old policeman died on Sunday morning after he was hit by a vehicle while the officer was helping a motorist whose car had broken down on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road in Sharjah, police said.

The officer, only identified with his initials H.S.Th., works with Dubai Police. He was hit near National Paint intersection in Sharjah.

The victim, from Tanzania, died on the spot, police said.

The police operations room received a call at about 6am and a rescue team pronounced him dead.