Girl was lured to the UAE under false pretences to work as a maid

Dubai: A 15-year-old Bangladeshi girl trafficked into the UAE and forced to work in the sex industry was rescued by police, a Dubai court heard on Wednesday.

The orphan was promised by a fellow countrywoman of hers that she would go to Dubai to work as a housemaid but when she arrived she was forced to work in the sex trade.

Dubai Police were given a tip-off about a girl working as a prostitute in a residential apartment in Al Refaa in October 2019 and officers raided the apartment to rescue the girl.

“My countrywoman told me that I would work as a housemaid,” said the victim. “Two suspects welcomed me in Dubai and put me an apartment where I was told that I would work as prostitute. I refused and she slapped me and one of the suspects raped me. They forced me to have illegal affairs with five customers per day,” the victim added.

Police arrested a 36-year-old Bangladeshi woman and two Bangladeshi men aged 22 and 25 who were charged with human trafficking.

Dubai Police arrested other Bangladeshi defendants who were charged with aiding and abetting.

“We received information that the gang trafficked the girl into the country and used her in the sex industry,” a police officer said in court. “A policeman posed as a customer and entered the apartment and later we raided the apartment and arrested five men, a woman and rescued the victim,” the police officer added.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the woman and two defendants with human trafficking. The other three defendants were charged with aiding and abetting.