To counter the problem, the Sharjah Police have even launched a campaign called ‘Is it a Real Policeman?’. Police said the move is aimed at creating awareness among people and educating them so that they could tell a fake policeman from a real one. “Even if they are in civilian clothes, police officers are required to carry an identity card displaying their picture, name and a personnel number. Always ask for the ID, and be wary if someone who says they are a police officer asks you to hand over your personal belongings such as your wallets, money or cell phone,” a Sharjah Police spokesman said.