41-year-old Filipino accused of secretly filming a woman while she was having a shower

Dubai: A peeping Tom, whose wife helped police arrest him, was sentenced to three months in jail by the Dubai Court of First Instance.

The Filipino defendant was accused of secretly filming his compatriot when she was in the shower at her home in the Al Muraqabbat area in March 2019.

The 41-year-old peeped through a small fan hole in the bathroom and filmed the woman with his mobile phone.

“The victim reported the incident but he disappeared. We contacted his wife and arrested him with her help,” a 41-year-old policeman testified.

However, the records didn’t mention why or how the wife helped the police to arrest her husband.

The victim said she was at her apartment on the third floor of a building when she saw a hand crossing the small window hole carrying a black mobile phone.

“I don’t know if he was recording me or not but I yelled at him and he escaped. I left the bathroom and told my brother. We asked the watchman and then saw the defendant stepping out his room. I suspected him because he was asking me what happened and looked scared,” the victim said in records.

When she checked the surveillance cameras in the building, she noticed a man wearing the same shirt as the defendant when he was spotted immediately after the incident.

“He entered the surveillance camera room and heard me urging my brother to report the incident. He confessed that he had photographed me and that he had deleted the video,” added the victim.

The defendant has been charged with sexually abusing the woman as he admitted to watching the victim naked inside her bathroom.