The inspector claimed to prosecutors: “Upon scanning his bags, I detected a strange [thick item] and found that one of the bags contained cocaine. He admitted that it was his bag but he alleged that he was not aware of the cocaine that was in a smaller bag. He alleged that his cousin gave him the small bag and asked him to deliver it to his uncle in Thailand since he was transiting via Dubai to Bangkok. The anti-narcotics department alerted me that the suspect was aware of the banned substance and that he had earlier been involved in similar incidents previously. I was told that he was one involved in smuggling drugs inside his intestines but when his companion died, he absconded from the country before being exposed and apprehended.”