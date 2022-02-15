Dubai: Dubai Court of First Instance has ordered to deport two men who stole 10 bags of onion.
The court was told that the two defendants were loading 10 bags of stolen onions onto a truck in Al Awir area when a security guard foiled their attempt.
The two men were sentenced to three months in jail to be followed by deportation.
According to official records, a porter and his friend planned to steal onion bags from the fruit and vegetable market in Al Awir. They monitored a truck parked near a warehouse and start carrying bags of onion.
Caught in the act
A security guard noticed them stealing at night.
“I came closer and I saw the men carrying the onion bags with the help of another person. They were carrying 10 bags of onion,” said the security guard.
He alerted Dubai Police and both defendants were arrested.
They admitted to stealing the onions in order to sell them for their own benefit. Both were charged with attempted robbery.