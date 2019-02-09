Dubai: The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a one-year jail sentence against a businessman for attempting to take a Dh159,000 loan from a bank with fake documentsin Dubai.
The 35-year-old Pakistani will be deported after serving his prison term.
According to official records, the defendant forged a copy of an Emirates ID by replacing its holder’s name and extending its expiry date.
He forged the passport and visa copy of the person. He also had a fake salary certificate showing that he was an employee of a private company earning Dh12,600 a month. When he presented the documents to the bank to get a loan in March last year, the bank manager found that the loan application forms had been forged and all documents presented were fake. The man was duly reported to Al Barsha police station.
He was arrested a few days later. He has denied charges of forgery and attempt to obtain money fraudulently.