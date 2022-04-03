Dubai: There have been no unsolved criminal or traffic cases in Dubai’s Al Faqaa area in the last three years, Al Faqaa Police Post revealed on Sunday.

The statistics were revealed during an annual inspection visit to Al Faqaa Police Post by Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs.

Above targets

Maj Gen Al Mansouri lauded officers of Al Faqaa Police Post for achieved 96.25 per cent in security coverage across the jurisdiction area, above the target of 95 per cent.

The Police Post also achieved an average response time for emergencies of 3 minutes and 23 seconds in 2021, faster than the target of 6 minutes. Meanwhile, its average response time for non-emergency cases indicator was just 12 minutes 48 seconds (the target was 13 minutes in 2021).

Zero cases

In 2021, Al Faqaa Police Post recorded zero “worrying crimes” over the last three years and zero cases that the prosecution dismissed for lack of evidence over the past four years.

Maj Gen Al Mansouri also praised efforts made by the Traffic Records Department at Al Faqaa Police Post and lauded their keenness on ensuring the safety of road users and saving lives through the efficient deployment of patrols in the jurisdiction area, which led to recording zero unknown traffic cases over the past three years.

They recorded 22 traffic accidents and seven related deaths last year, compared to 26 traffic accidents and four traffic-related deaths in the year before.

Al Faqaa Police Post also implemented several traffic campaigns targeting 2,540 beneficiaries in cooperation with the General Department of Traffic, most notably the “sudden deviation” and the “cross safely” awareness campaigns.

Happiness level

Maj Gen Al Mansouri was also briefed on the administrative initiatives implemented by Al Faqaa Police Post for employees last year, which scored 99.9 per cent on the job happiness meter.

The Police Post also motivated and honoured 100 per cent of its employees through various incentives in 2021.

Maj Gen Al Mansouri also reviewed services accomplished by Al Faqaa Police Post last year, which amounted to 2,993 services, while it provided 1,681 services in the year before.

Al Faqaa Police Post also completed 2,314 smart transactions last year, compared to 430 smart transactions in 2020.

Top recognition

Also on Sunday, Dubai Police announced that Dr Major Issa Ibrahim Basaeed, Head of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Applications and Emerging Technologies at the General Department of Artificial Intelligence in Dubai Police, was recently recognised among the region’s top 30 ‘Leading Arab Experts in AI’ by MIT Technology Review Arabia.

Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, congratulated Major Basaeed for being selected among the most prominent Arab artificial intelligence figures in 2022, a first of its kind list in the Arab region.

Maj Basaeed expressed his pride to be on the list of 30 Leading Arab Experts in AI and thanked Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Brig Al Razooqi for their unlimited support for employees and for providing a stimulating environment for work, creativity and personal development.