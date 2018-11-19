Sharjah: A passer-by discovered the decomposing body of a man in a deserted field in Al Madam area of Sharjah, the police said on Monday
The body, which was found on a farm on Saturday, is believed to belong to an Asian man; the inference was made from his the type of clothes he had on.
The Asian man informed the owner about the body on his farm , who then called Al Madam police.
A police official said the body may have been there for a few months as it was mostly decomposed and it was too early to determine the specific cause of death.
The body moved to the forensic laboratory for autopsy to find the reason of the death and to find the identity of the man .
Foul play has not been ruled out.