Fingerprints used to identify deceased, found in Industrial Area 10, as Bangladeshi

Sharjah Industrial Area. For illustration only. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Sharjah: A Bangladeshi man’s body has been found with multiple stab wounds in Sharjah, a police official told Gulf News.

The discovery was made in Industrial Area No 10 on October 28 (Monday).

The body was taken to Al Qassimi hospital by national ambulance at 10.42pm, where fingerprints were used for identification.

A police patrol, paramedics and a team from CID rushed to the crime scene to investigate.

The body was moved to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy

The case is being handled by Industrial Area police. Witnesses have been summoned.

The body had stab wounds in the right side of his abdomen, left thigh and two of his fingers.