An investor who broke the front teeth of a salesman inside a restaurant’s washroom had his sentence reduced by the Dubai Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Jordanian was sentenced to six months and deportation by the Dubai Court of First Instance Court after physically assaulting the Yemeni victim in November. However, the Dubai Court of Appeal reduced the sentence to three months, but upheld deportation on Tuesday.

The defendant attacked the victim inside a Chinese restaurant after claiming the victim insulted his mother late last year.

“I was in the washroom when he walked in before midnight. He asked me if we knew each other,” said the 44-year-old Yemeni.

When the victim told the defendant that he didn’t know him the latter punched him. The victim was knocked to the floor and the defendant kept attacking him until other customers heard the victim’s screams and ran into the toilet to restrain the defendant.

“I heard someone yelling and followed a waiter into the washroom and saw the accused beating the victim. The victim was bleeding,” said an Egyptian witness.

Dubai Police were alerted to the incident and the defendant was referred to court where he denied charges of consuming alcohol and physically assaulting a victim, causing him a five per cent permanent disability.