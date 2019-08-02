The man published video of him throwing money in streets to gain social-media followers

“The man was arrested after he was identified by the Cyber-Crime Department at Dubai Police," says police. Image Credit: Dubai Police

Also in this package Man jailed for stealing Dh2.8 million from bank customer in Dubai

Dubai: An Asian man who published a video of him throwing money in the streets to gain followers on social media was arrested by Dubai Police, an official said.

Colonel Faisal Al Qassim, director of the Dubai Police security media department, said the video went viral on social media platforms showing an Asian man in his 30s throwing UAE dirhams in the streets to show off.

“The man was arrested after he was identified by the Cyber-Crime Department at Dubai Police. He admitted of throwing the money to get more likes and followers and to become a celebrity on social media,” Col Al Qasim said.

People should know the law. Ignorance of the law it is not an excuse... - Colonel Faisal Al Qassim

Dubai Police said the act was uncivilized and inappropriate.

Col Al Qasim urged social media users to follow the laws and traditions of the country and to know the consequences of such acts as per UAE cyber-crime law.