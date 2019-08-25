A person's silhouette with a knife [Illustrative image] Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: A man stabbed his workmate to death over a heated argument in a Dubai accommodation, a Dubai court heard on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Nepali worker was charged with premeditated murder after he used a knife to stab the victim eight times in his chest and stomach.

Prosecutors said the defendant killed the victim after a heated argument, but didn’t disclose the subject of the argument.

According to official records, Dubai Police received an emergency call about the stabbing incident at a labour camp building on Dubai-Al Ain road in March.

A 30-year-old Emirati policeman went to the scene and saw the victim lying in a pool of blood inside an apartment.

“The victim was transferred to hospital and a security guard pointed to the defendant accusing him of the murder. The defendant was scared and he confessed to the guard that he stabbed the victim to death. He had hidden the knife used in the crime under a cloth,” said the 30-year-old policeman.

A 28-year-old Ugandan supervisor testified that he saw the defendant smoking inside the laundry room a few minutes before the incident.

“I took him to my office on the first floor and fined him Dh20 for smoking. He left the office and five minutes later, I heard people yelling. I saw the victim in the corridor bleeding asking for help,” the witness said in the records.

During interrogation, the defendant confessed to stabbing the victim.