Police were able to identify the accused and found the murder weapon

The body of the victim was found by agents of the Criminal Investigations Department covered in blood in Liwara 1 in Ajman. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ajman: Police have arrested an Asian man who is believed to have been responsible for the death of his compatriot. The victim's body was found with several stab wounds in Liwara 1 in Ajman on Sunday night.

The body of the victim was found by agents of the Criminal Investigations Department covered in blood in Liwara 1 in Ajman.

Police said the suspect was arrested in Bur Dubai, 18 hours after allegedly killing the victim using a sharp tool.

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmad Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of Criminal and Investigations Department at Ajman Police, said the police were able to resolve the case after an intensive investigation.

Lt. Col. Al Nuaimi said police received a call on Sunday at 10.30pm reporting the murder in the Al Liwara 1 area near the Musalla Al Eid (Eid Prayer Ground). The caller added that the victim had several stab wounds in his body.

The team initially suspected a number of people. Police investigations found that the victim was accompanied by three other people in a restaurant, and suddenly one of them assaulted the victim by a sharp weapon. He then allegedly toppled him and stabbed him several time before escaping from the crime scene in a taxi. The other two people who were with him also fled, police said.

Police identified the taxi that the killer boarded. He was first heading towards Sharjah Airport, before deciding to head to Dubai. Police were able to identify the accused and found the murder weapon. The other two people who were accompanying the murderer were identified and arrested.

The next day, in coordination with the Dubai Police, the perpetrator was arrested in the Bur Dubai area, and upon interrogation he confessed to killing the victim due to financial disputes. The necessary legal measures were taken and the case transferred to the public prosecution for further action.