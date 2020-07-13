Dubai: A man stands accused of sexually abusing a woman at a concert, a Dubai court heard on Monday.
The 53-year-old victim from New Zealand was attending a concert in the Al Barsha area in February, when she felt a stranger standing very close behind her.
“I was at the party when I felt him behind me. I tried to move away, but he kept following me,” the victim said on record.
The 41-year-old defendant from Sri Lanka was accused of committing a lewd act and escaping.
The victim reported the incident to Dubai Police who arrested the defendant.
“Someone recorded him standing behind the victim. He refused to answer why he escaped,” said a policeman in court records.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with sexually abusing the woman.
The trial has been adjourned until August 6.