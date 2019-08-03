Defendant sentenced to three months in jail, to be followed by deportation

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: A visitor was sentenced to three months in jail for touching a woman’s breast while she was at a Dubai Metro station.

The 33-year-old Nigerian defendant was charged with sexually abusing the Filipina saleswoman while she was at the Metro station in the Naif area in Dubai.

On July 20 this year, the 33-year-old victim was returning home at 11pm when the incident occurred.

“I was on the escalator and he was standing near me. He put his hand on my right breast and squeezed it. I yelled at him and he escaped,” said the victim on official records.

She followed the defendant and saw him enter a hotel.

She confronted him and called Dubai Police.

The defendant, who was staying at the hotel, was later arrested.

Dubai Public Prosecution said the defendant confessed to touching the victim.