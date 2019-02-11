Dubai: A visitor has been sentenced to seven years in jail to be followed by deportation for stabbing his roommate to death after an argument over leaving the lights on, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Monday.
The 37-year-old Pakistani defendant was staying with the victim and others in a room in a workers’ accommodation in Jebel Ali, but on October 1 of last year he awoke his roommate by turning the lights on and speaking loudly on his phone.
The Indian victim and other roommates asked the defendant to switch off the lights so that they could sleep, but after an intense argument the man attacked the defendant, who proceeded to stab him with a 20cm knife.
A 46-year-old Indian supervisor testified that the defendant, who was under the influence of alcohol, was staying in the room for two days before the incident.
“His roommates asked him to turn off the lights but he didn’t answer them as he was busy with a phone call,” said the supervisor. “He then caused chaos when the victim asked him to leave the accommodation, as he was still a visitor.
“He left the room but the victim chased him and both fought outside the room.”
The defendant started waving a knife in front of the workers before stabbing the victim in the chest and fleeing the scene. A security guard tried to stop him but the defendant threatened him with the knife and escaped.
A police patrol arrested the defendant who was still nearby.
The victim was taken to hospital but died a few hours later.