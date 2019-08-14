Electrician had hugged the boy from behind and touched him inappropriately

Dubai: A five-year-old boy who was sexually abused by a man in a shared accommodation was rescued by his uncle, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard.

According to official records, the 24-year-old Indian uncle was in the shared villa in Bur Dubai when he saw a 33-year-old Indian electrician hugging his nephew from behind in June this year.

The Indian boy told prosecution that he was playing inside the villa when the defendant asked him to go to him, following which he touched his private parts.

“My uncle came just in time and pushed the defendant away from me,” the boy said in records.

The uncle testified that his sister asked him to summon the children from the villa’s ground floor when the victim asked him for more time to play with his siblings.

“I was busy for a few minutes with my phone. I looked at him and I saw the defendant hugging the boy from behind and touching him while recording it on his mobile phone. I alerted the father and the defendant escaped from the villa. We alerted Dubai Police and searched for the defendant until we found him near a mosque,” the uncle said.

The Indian defendant was charged with sexually abusing the boy.