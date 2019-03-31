Dubai: A worker has been accused of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a man in his ear with a knife, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Pakistani defendant allegedly stabbed the 36-year-old victim, also a Pakistani, after a heated argument at a restaurant in International City in December 2018.

According to the case sheet, the victim went out to bring meat for the restaurant when the defendant stopped him asking him why he was going out.

After a heated argument, the defendant took a knife from the kitchen and alledgely stabbed the victim.

“The victim told him that it is none of his business when the defendant insulted him. The victim slapped the defendant twice and the defendant took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him in his ear. The blade went out through the victim’s mouth. He was bleeding heavily,” a Pakistani chef said in records.

The defendant took the knife and left while other workers called for ambulance and transferred the victim to Rashid Hospital.

Doctors rescued the man while Dubai Police apprehended the defendant who confessed to stabbing his colleague.

A medical report said that the victim suffered a partial loss of facial movement as a result of the attack.

The victim was charged with insulting and physically assaulting his attacker by slapping him while the attacker was charged with attempted murder.