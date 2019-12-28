Woman was shopping with her children when the defendant abused her

Dubai: An Indian man has gone on trial accused of touching a woman’s backside in Dubai’s Dragon Mart, a court heard on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Syrian woman testified that she was in Dragon Mart in August of this year, when the 33-year-old defendant followed her before touching her backside.

“I was buying some toys with my children when I saw the defendant,” she said. “He kept staring at me in a way that scared me. He stood behind me and kept checking my body despite the fact I was wearing non-revealing clothes, he then touched my backside,” she added.

The woman yelled at the defendant and other shoppers gathered around them before police arrived and arrested the defendant.

“It was 10am on a Friday so there were few shoppers in the mart,” she said.

The defendant admitted to touching the woman and surveillance cameras supported the victim’s version of events.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with sexually abusing the victim.