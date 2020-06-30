Dubai: A man has been sentenced to three months in jail for sexually abusing a woman by groping her breast, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old Indian woman testified that was in her residential building in the Al Qusais area of Dubai when the 28-year-old Pakistani defendant called and asked to meet her.
She spoke with him in her residential building as he offered her to rent a cheaper apartment.
“I told him that I’m happy in the sharing apartment with my friends. He was angry and suddenly abused my body. I felt angry and he replied with a smile,” the Indian visitor said in official records.
She closed the door and alerted her friends before reporting the incident to Al Qusais Police Station.
The Pakistani defendant apologised to the victim before Dubai Police arrived and arrested him.
Prosecution charged the defendant with sexually abusing the victim. The court found him guilty and ordered to deport him after serving his jail time.