Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A man has been sentenced to three months in jail for threatening to blow up his family’s house with a gas cylinder after his mother asked his friend to leave the premises, a court heard on Thursday.

The 32-year-old jobless Omani defendant admitted to threatening his Emirati mother and damaging the rear windows of two cars belonging to his sister. He initially denied a charge of stealing Dh23,000 from his sister.

According to court records, the defendant arrived at the house in Al Rashidiya with his friend when his mother asked the friend to leave for unknown reasons. The mother then said her son became angry and started damaging his sister’s cars.

“He held a gas cylinder and threatened to blow it up inside the house,” said the mother.

The mother and the rest of the family members left the house and returned the next day to find the doors of the villa open and two cars belonging to the daughter damaged. The mother also checked the safe in her daughter’s room and found that it was broken and Dh23,000 in cash missing.

The incident was reported to Dubai Police who arrested the defendant and found the money in his possession.