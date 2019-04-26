Tests confirmed Emirati was under the influence at the time of the incident

A man who assaulted a police officer after being caught in possession of drugs, was sentenced to three years in prison with a Dh20,000 fine, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Emirati defendant was being monitored by Dubai Police for suspected drug use and possession.

According to official records, on October 2018, a police patrol arrived at the defendant’s home in Bur Dubai.

“We searched him and found drugs in his pocket and before we took him into custody he asked to use the toilet,” said a police officer in court records. “He tried to escape when we allowed him to use the toilet, so we handcuffed him, but he start kicking and assaulting my colleague,” the officer added.

Police found 49 grams of heroin on the accused at the time of the incident.

The defendant was eventually subdued and taken into custody, where a forensic report confirmed he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the arrest. He was charged with possession, use of drugs and assaulting a police officer.