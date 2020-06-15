Dubai: A Saudi Arabian man is on trial at a Dubai court accused of harassing a Brazilian woman inside a nightclub.
In February of this year, the 30-year-old touched the victim’s private parts while both were under the influence of alcohol inside a nightclub of a Dubai hotel.
The woman called police and a patrol car took them both to Al Barsha Police station.
“The woman claimed that he sexually abused her as he touched her private parts as she was wearing a short skirt,” said a police officer handling the case. “She slapped him in the face and reported the incident to security and police,” the policeman added.
The defendant admitted to touching the woman accidently and said that he didn’t know which part of her body he accidentally touched.
The defendant was charged with sexual abuse and both were charged for consuming alcohol.
The court sentenced the man to three months in jail to be followed by deportation. Both defendants were fined Dh5,000 over consuming alcohol.
The verdict will be subject to appeal within 15 days.