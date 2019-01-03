Dubai: The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld the seven years sentence of a man accused of smuggling crystal meth inside his stomach.
The 40-year-old Nigerian man who was convicted of smuggling drugs to the country in order to sell it, appealed seeking a reduced sentenced but lost his bid.
He was arrested on July 31, 2018 at Dubai International Airport after officers detected suspicious objects inside his stomach.
“He was tense and sweating, and when I asked a question he just couldn’t talk, I felt something was wrong and that he was hiding something,” an Emirati inspector told prosecutors.
The accused was referred to the X-ray room where suspicious objects were detected in his stomach.
He was then taken into custody at the anti-narcotics department of Dubai Police before being sent to hospital where 63 capsules were extracted from his stomach.
Police found 1.07Kg of crystal meth inside the capsules.
During police questioning, the accused admitted carrying the drugs knowing its nature in return for $2000.
“He confessed that he was promised to receive the money once he handed the drugs to a man in Dubai,” an Emirati policeman said in records.
However, the defendant was ordered to pay Dh50,000 fine. He will also be deported after serving the term.