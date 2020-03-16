Defendant alleges victim provoked him by touching his backside

Dubai: A man has gone on trial accused of hitting another man across the face with a brick because the victim allegedly touched the defendant’s backside, it was heard in court on Monday.

In January of this year the 33-year-old Pakistani victim was near a supermarket in Satwa when the Filipino defendant approached him asking to buy him a meal.

“I apologised for not buying him a meal and was shocked when the defendant attacked me with a brick and smashed my nose,” said the victim.

“He stole my phone and hit me on the head again and escaped,” added the victim.

Passers-by tried in vain to stop the 21-year-old Filipino defendant from fleeing.

The victim called Dubai Police who arrested the defendant after 20-days after the victim identified him in a suspect’s line-up.

The defendant admitted to assaulting the victim and stealing his phone, but claimed that the victim had touched his backside.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with theft and assault.