Dubai: A man has gone on trial accused of hitting another man across the face with a brick because the victim allegedly touched the defendant’s backside, it was heard in court on Monday.
In January of this year the 33-year-old Pakistani victim was near a supermarket in Satwa when the Filipino defendant approached him asking to buy him a meal.
“I apologised for not buying him a meal and was shocked when the defendant attacked me with a brick and smashed my nose,” said the victim.
“He stole my phone and hit me on the head again and escaped,” added the victim.
Passers-by tried in vain to stop the 21-year-old Filipino defendant from fleeing.
The victim called Dubai Police who arrested the defendant after 20-days after the victim identified him in a suspect’s line-up.
The defendant admitted to assaulting the victim and stealing his phone, but claimed that the victim had touched his backside.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with theft and assault.
A verdict is expected on March 29.