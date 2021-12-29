Dubai: A Dubai-based man has been charged with duping four of his countrymen by obtaining their documents and making them sign bank loan papers claiming they were job contracts. According to Dubai Court of First Instance, the defendant and three other countrymen conned a group of four people with “new job offers” at a construction company in Dubai. He took their passport and IDs and asked them to sign on documents claiming they were job contracts.
“We thought we were signing for work contracts but [they were actually] bank loan papers under our names,” said one of the victims in official records.
The defendant disappeared when the victims received calls from eight banks saying the defendant took bank loans using the victims’ documents.
The four victims located the residence of the defendant in Karama in Dubai. They asked him to return their documents but he summoned 12 people who assaulted them at his residence and stole their mobile phones.
One of the victims managed to escape and alerted Dubai Police, who arrested the defendant and three others, who were later charged with unlawfully detaining the four workers and assaulting them.
Judges sentenced them to five years in jail and ordered a fine of Dh760, to be followed by deportation.