Dubai: A Filipino nurse went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday for forging a parking card and using it,

The 28-year-old defendant used a computer to copy a Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) parking ticket so he could get to park for free.

An RTA inspector who was on duty on Al Wasl Road in Jumeirah in August 2019 spotted a suspicious looking parking ticket placed on the dashboard of a car.

“I checked the card and couldn’t identify the details. I called my department and they told me the card had expired and that the suspect’s car did not have any pass,” the inspector said in records.

He then called Dubai Police who summoned the defendant for questioning.

“The defendant admitted to forging the ticket by printing it and then labelling the card and placing it on the dashboard to con the inspector,” a policeman testified.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with forging the ticket and using it.