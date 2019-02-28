Dubai: A man has been sentenced to three months in jail followed by deportation for threatening to publish indecent videos of his victim unless she had sex with him, a Dubai Court heard on Thursday.
The 31-year-old Indian tricked the woman into sending him a video of her taking a shower naked.
He then threatened to publish the video online unless she agreed to have sex with him or paid him Dh2,000.
According to official records, the pair met on the WeChat phone application in October last year, as the defendant posed as a Frenchman.
“He gave me a different name and told me that he is French. I send him my picture and then a video of me having a shower naked. Our relationship developed over WeChat and I told him that I’m looking for a job,” said the 39-year-old Filipina victim in court records.
He told her that he would give her the number of his secretary to whom she should send her resume.
She then sent her resume to the alleged secretary, but it was actually the defendant.
“He asked to have sex with me and I refused and told him that I’m in a relationship with his French manager. But then he told me that both are the same person.”
When she refused to have sex, he blackmailed her by threatening to publish the video online unless she paid Dh2,000.
The victim alerted police, who then arrested the defendant and confiscated his phones, which included the conversation between the pair and the video of her showering naked.