Officers were called to a noise disturbance that turned violent

Dubai: A man has been sentenced to three months in jail followed by deportation for assaulting two policemen, a Dubai court heard on Thursday.

Police were called to a complaint of loud music coming from a 41-year-old British man’s flat in Business Bay in June of this year.

A policeman said, “I went with the security guard to the man’s apartment and I could hear loud music.

“The man came out and wasn’t wearing a shirt. I asked him to put some clothes and bring his ID and follow us to the building’s reception.

“He smelled of alcohol and looked nervous,” added the officer.

The defendant then fought with a second officer and ripped his shirt. The first officer tried to stop the fight but both fell and the first officer’s leg was injured.

“You could tell that he would do something because he looked nervous,” said the second officer.

“I told him that what he was doing wasn’t right, then he scratched my neck.

“We restrained him, tied his hands and managed to get him into the police patrol car,” added the second officer.

During the assault the defendant fell on his face and suffered injuries.

The defendant was taken to Bur Dubai police station for questioning.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with physically assaulting two policemen, damaging property [police uniform], causing a noise disturbance and illegally consuming alcohol.

He was fined Dh2,000 for illegally consuming alcohol and Dh250 for damaging police uniform.